BlackRock Inc. Sells 163,276 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,119,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,276 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.67% of AAON worth $383,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AAON by 482.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AAON by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $66.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.55. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

