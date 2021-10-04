BlackRock Inc. Purchases 35,144 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,596,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.82% of Xperi worth $369,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,241,000 after purchasing an additional 635,633 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 207,942 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Capital LP raised its stake in Xperi by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,221,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after buying an additional 207,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $222.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

