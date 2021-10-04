BlackRock Inc. Has $381.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,285,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,980,694 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of The Wendy’s worth $381,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

