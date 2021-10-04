BlackRock Inc. Has $374.49 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy worth $374,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,427,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $65.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.