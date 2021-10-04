BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,620 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.71% of Realogy worth $397,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 802,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 140,623 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.