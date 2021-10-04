BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $391,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $107.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

