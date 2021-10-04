Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Criteo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Criteo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.19. 8,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.