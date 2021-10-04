BitCore (BTX) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $379,732.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,620.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.58 or 0.06979259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.00342480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.78 or 0.01135589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00107939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.56 or 0.00538752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.42 or 0.00429273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.00298511 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

