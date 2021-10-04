Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $3.81 billion and $37,422.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $204.94 or 0.00420023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,791.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $546.73 or 0.01120542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00296765 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050670 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

