Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $74.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars.

