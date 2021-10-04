Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Cap Reaches $112,431.37

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $112,431.37 and $4,238.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00100593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,431.31 or 1.00455258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.85 or 0.07003621 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.