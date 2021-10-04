Binamon Price Down 8.5% This Week (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Binamon has a total market cap of $28.14 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00101486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00139680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,590.81 or 1.00147299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.14 or 0.07077193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

