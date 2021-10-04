BidiPass (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $159,505.19 and $57.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.36 or 0.00886343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00316101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00114616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars.

