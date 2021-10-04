Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading 28.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $7.49 million and $253,071.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00139933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,488.51 or 0.99816834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.48 or 0.06952042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

