BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BETRF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BetterLife Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

