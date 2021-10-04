BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BETRF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BetterLife Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
