Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,668 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $105.31 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.78.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.