Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGNY. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.40.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,263,413 shares of company stock worth $74,253,097. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.