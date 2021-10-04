Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 365596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

