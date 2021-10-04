Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. 56,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

