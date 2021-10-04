BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $55.59 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

