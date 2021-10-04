Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.66. Bath & Body Works posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
