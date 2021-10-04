Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) Insider Mark Lindh Purchases 20,000,000 Shares

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) insider Mark Lindh acquired 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($28,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Get Bass Oil alerts:

Bass Oil Company Profile

Bass Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Indonesia. It primarily holds a 55% interest in the Tangai-Sukananti KSO production assets located in South Sumatra, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Bass Strait Oil Company Ltd and changed its name to Bass Oil Limited in March 2017.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bass Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bass Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.