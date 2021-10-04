BASIC (BASIC) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $69.59 million and $8.10 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.40 or 0.08763847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00284033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00114934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

