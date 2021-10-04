Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.53 ($94.75).

ETR:BAS opened at €64.60 ($76.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.60. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

