Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $12.08 Average PT from Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

