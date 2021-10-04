Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 131,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,876. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of -115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $26.43.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.