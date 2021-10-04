Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 131,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,876. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of -115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

