Barclays Lowers Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $43.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s current price.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE CFX opened at $47.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. Colfax has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Colfax by 65.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colfax by 605.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Colfax by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 111,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.