Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Baozun worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

