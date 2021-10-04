Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 52.6% in September

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $14.45 on Monday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. purchased 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,826 shares of company stock valued at $181,599. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.