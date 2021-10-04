Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 211,174 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211,174 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of New Relic worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 65,304.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,351 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

