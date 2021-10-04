Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 16,023 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,548 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,023 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $23,167,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 656,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 285.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 447,291 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

