Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,214 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 135.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $417.82 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.01 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.54 and its 200 day moving average is $470.39. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.