Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 123,228 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 331,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 135,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

