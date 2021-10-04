Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $204.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.01. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,247 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,506 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

