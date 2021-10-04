Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $464.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $346.45 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

