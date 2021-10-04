Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

NYSE EXR opened at $168.94 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $194.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.