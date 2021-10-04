Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 74,662 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Clean Harbors worth $54,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 55.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 44.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

NYSE CLH opened at $107.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

