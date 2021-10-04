Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,566 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of AutoNation worth $57,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 704,162 shares of company stock worth $86,916,883. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

AN opened at $119.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

