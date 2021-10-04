Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,325,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $54,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,263 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 39.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

