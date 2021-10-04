Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Neogen worth $53,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Neogen by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 148,957 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Neogen by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,038 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

