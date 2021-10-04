Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $55.50 Million Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.36% of Umpqua worth $55,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

