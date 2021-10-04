Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 134,417 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,448,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $52,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $1,614,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 17,054.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

