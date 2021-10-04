Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $58,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 39.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 663,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROCK stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

