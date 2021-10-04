Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 100.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of Ralph Lauren worth $30,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RL stock opened at $114.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

