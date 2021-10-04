Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 54,508 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nucor were worth $31,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.42.

Nucor stock opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

