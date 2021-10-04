Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $297.68 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $220.25 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.23 and a 200 day moving average of $300.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

