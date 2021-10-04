Bank of Montreal Can Buys 78,868 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 540.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $29,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $297.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $220.25 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

