Bank of Montreal Can Buys 201,487 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Corning were worth $34,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 321.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

GLW opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

