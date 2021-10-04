Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Entegris worth $30,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $124.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

