Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 29,269 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Entegris worth $30,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 132.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock opened at $124.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.20.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

